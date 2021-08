Belgian GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It's been a fun afternoon, I really enjoy driving in these conditions, you don't know what you're going to get on track, and you have to try to be at the limit of what the car can do. It's another great Quali for us, finishing in P6, and I think we're in a good position for the race tomorrow. It was tricky out there today and I'm glad to see that Lando got out of the car and is ok. I have no idea what the weather will be like tomorrow, it's been so changeable the whole weekend, so I'll open the curtains in the morning and see what we get!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "I've been aiming to steadily build up my speed and confidence in the car across this weekend and I think I've done this well, improving through the practice sessions. However, today the conditions in Qualifying were definitely not easy, especially as I don't have a lot of experience driving in the wet in a Formula 1 car. I'm disappointed to have not made it through to Q2, as the pace in the car was definitely there, but I just wasn't fast enough to make it through. I think we need to hope for mixed conditions in the race tomorrow to allow me to move up through the pack."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Yesterday our package appeared reasonably competitive. However, with the weather forecast for today and tomorrow being quite variable, the set up related decisions overnight and after FP3 have not been straightforward. Nevertheless, the team was able to progress further again today and take another step up, which is positive. Pierre has put a strong performance in across the weekend so far, being competitive in every session and making Q3 today, securing 6th on the grid. He has demonstrated the package is working quite well in today's difficult conditions. On Yuki's side of the garage progress has also been made but unfortunately, in the tricky conditions in Qualifying, he was not able to put his best lap together and, as a result, he did not make it out of Q1. It's frustrating for the team, as Q2 was a realistic target. Looking forward to the race tomorrow, the weather may continue to be variable, so we need to stay focused on getting Yuki into the midfield battle."