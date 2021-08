Belgian GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It is great to be back at Spa. I love coming here because it is such a special track. We got through our programme today to complete a good number of laps and I was comfortable in the car. It has been a strong start for us, but the damp conditions out there show it could be quite unpredictable on Saturday and Sunday. The weather being a bit of an unknown is challenging, but that makes it more exciting for us drivers. I am looking forward to getting back in the car tomorrow and building on today's work."

Sebastian Vettel: "It is good to be back after the break and I felt comfortable in the car straight away. It was not easy to complete a lot of laps because of the conditions and the two red flags this afternoon, but we were able to collect some important data. I think there is more to come from me and the car, and we know what to work on overnight to be ready for qualifying. I think the changeable weather is here to stay, so reading the conditions and being on the right tyre at the right time will be key. Wet weather can always mix up the grid a bit, so hopefully we can capitalise on any opportunities this weekend."