How to Become a Rally Co-Driver

Although the job of a rally driver is more appreciated, the significance of the co-driver is impressive. Check out simple tips and guidelines that will help you become one of the most professional and skilled members of the crew.

If you have always been keen on extreme types of sport, the rally is the one you should enjoy watching. At this point, it is inevitable to mention that a considerable number of college students dream of participating rather than just watching it. However, most of them get demotivated the moment they hear about the number of skills and qualifications they may need.

Is the struggle real? What steps should an ordinary young man take to build an impressive career as a rally driver? Well, there is little chance you skip the position of the co-driver, so you should focus on it first. Although the significance of this crew member is frequently underestimated, there is literally no way the team wins the rally without an experienced and skilled driver.

Generally, there is always a chance to thrive, especially if you are aware of specific points that may draw you closer to the desired outcomes. Additionally, you should be ready to devote much time and effort to develop specific skills and qualifications you will not cope without.

Top 7 Skills and Features You Should Have to Succeed with the Career of a Rally Co-Driver

The career of a rally co-driver is exacting and demanding, which means you can come here right from nowhere. Special training and driving experience are the inevitable steps you will have to make to get an opportunity to be involved in the sport. Nonetheless, the desire to drive and become a professional rally co-driver is not the reason to give up studying. Instead, the learner should make everything possible to succeed in both directions.

The task may be overwhelming at times, but there is always an opportunity to get professional help. This way, you will not have to compromise your studying for the development of the career.

Once you have dealt with all the possible pitfalls and downsides, you can proceed to the specific skills you will have to cherish to become an appreciated and well-known rally co-driver.

• Resistance to motion sickness. This is the first and the most significant point that may predetermine your success. Irrespective of the perfect skills and talent you may have, there is no way you become a true professional if you get sick every time the car starts moving.

• Sense of rhythm. Although the co-driver will not have to sing or dance during the ride, it is still inevitable for him to have a perfect sense of rhythm. Rally roads are rarely, or even never, smooth and easy, so you will have to read the pacenotes correctly in the most extreme circumstances. The main task of the co-driver is to do everything on time so that you give proper instructions.

• Perfect physical condition. Constant acceleration, cornering, braking, and other aspects of the rally can be dangerous for co-drivers who do not know how to act in similar situations or lack the physical strength to stay still and keep working, irrespective of the situation.

• Organizational skills. You may be confused to hear it, but the navigator is the multi-functional person who does not only guide the driver but also helps him. Therefore, be ready to organize the process the way that nothing disturbs and bothers the driver.

• Excellent driving skills. Even though you will not actually drive, in some instances, co-drivers have to take over the steering wheel. Thus, you should be ready for emergencies.

• An ability to create concise and logical texts. There is no need to be a professional writer, but you should still be ready to create over 4000 pages of the pacenotes within a single season.

• Team player. Rally is a team sport when each member of the crew is responsible for a specific process. Thus, the quality of the crew interaction may determine the success of the driver's performance.

Steps You Should Take to Become a Rally Co-Driver

Do you feel motivated and encouraged to start your career as a rally co-driver? Start with the basic steps that will draw you closer to the desired outcomes.

Additionally, it is inevitable to mind a variety of other points that may help you build the career of your dream.

• Start with writing school.

• Apply for the rally co-driver training.

• Join a car club.

• Find a mentor.

• Get a car.

• Learn safety rules and requirements.

• Practice extreme driving.

• Start working in the sport.