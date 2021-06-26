Russian Grand Prix moves to St Petersburg

Formula 1 has announced that the Russian Grand Prix will move to the Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg from 2023.

"We are looking forward to racing in a hugely exciting location that includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares," said FOM in a very brief statement.

"It is located 54 km from Saint Petersburg, was designed by German architect Hermann Tilke and in 2020 received it's FIA Grade 1 license. We will be providing more details on the race in the coming months and we are looking forward to racing in Sochi for the next two years."

"I am pleased to confirm that the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix from 2023 will be held at Igora Drive," said F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali in a separate statement issued by the circuit.

"This was the result of intensive work with our Russian partners and a detailed study of this delightful track.

"I am impressed with St Petersburg and I am confident that the Russian Grand Prix at Igora Drive will be an amazing event."

More to follow.