Silverstone to welcome all ticket holders to British Grand Prix

Silverstone has confirmed that all ticket holders to this year's British Grand Prix will have access as the event is included in the latest phase of the UK Government's Event Research Programme (ERP).

The Silverstone team will now work closely with the ERP experts and particularly the Director of Public Health in Northamptonshire on the specific conditions of entry that will enable the event to operate safely and will be announcing these details to ticket holders in the coming days.

"This is something we have all been working towards for months," said Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone, "and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July. Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.

"My thanks go to the Culture Secretary and his team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their tireless efforts on behalf of the sports sector, but also the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and the teams in No.10 and the Cabinet Office for recognising what an amazing, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix offers to show the world how Britain has dragged itself back on track following the fight against the pandemic."

"It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event," added F1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, "it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday. I want to express my huge appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Silverstone's Managing Director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome. All of the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone and we can't wait to be there in July."

"I'm pleased that Silverstone will be able to welcome fans back to their large outdoor site for the pinnacle of British motorsport," said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. "Through our successful vaccine rollout and ambitious Events Research Programme we are continuing to make progress, and events like this will pave the way for everyone to enjoy live sport and culture together safely once more."

Silverstone will be in touch with all ticket holders in the coming days with further details about how the Grand Prix will run as a pilot event. It can confirm at this stage that ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone, or, proof of full vaccination, the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the Grand Prix.



Organisers would like to ask fans not to contact them at this stage unless absolutely necessary but do encourage them to keep an eye on the Silverstone website which will be updated with all the necessary information and the answers to all the questions they are receiving.



Ticket holders are now able to download their e-tickets by logging in to their account on the relevant page of the Silverstone website.