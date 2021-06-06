Azerbaijan GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Perez Red Bull US NH US Vettel Aston Martin NS NH US Gasly AlphaTauri US NH US Leclerc Ferrari US NH US Norris McLaren US NH US Alonso Alpine US NH US US Tsunoda AlphaTauri US NH US Sainz Ferrari US NH US Ricciardo McLaren NS NH US Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH NS Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NS NH NH NS Bottas Mercedes US NH US Schumacher Haas NS NH US US US Mazepin Haas NS NH US US US Hamilton Mercedes US NH US Latifi Williams NM NH NS Russell Williams NM NH NH NS Verstappen Red Bull US NH Stroll Aston Martin NH Ocon Alpine NS

