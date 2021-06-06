Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
06/06/2021

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Perez Red Bull US NH US
Vettel Aston Martin NS NH US
Gasly AlphaTauri US NH US
Leclerc Ferrari US NH US
Norris McLaren US NH US
Alonso Alpine US NH US US
Tsunoda AlphaTauri US NH US
Sainz Ferrari US NH US
Ricciardo McLaren NS NH US
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH NS
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NS NH NH NS
Bottas Mercedes US NH US
Schumacher Haas NS NH US US US
Mazepin Haas NS NH US US US
Hamilton Mercedes US NH US
Latifi Williams NM NH NS
Russell Williams NM NH NH NS
Verstappen Red Bull US NH
Stroll Aston Martin NH
Ocon Alpine NS

Check out our Sunday gallery from Baku, here.

