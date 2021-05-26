The Three Special Bets that can be placed on a Formula 1 race

Whilst there will be many that continue to watch Formula 1 for the enjoyment factor that the motorsport continues to provide, there will be some that watch it because they enjoy having a bet on the action.

Formula 1 can be incredibly unpredictable at times, which has made it incredibly popular with sports betting fans as they will be able to place a range of bets on the action that takes place.

Indeed, those who are advanced at betting on Formula 1 will already be aware that their experiences can be furthered by the fact that there are three special bets that can be placed to make things even more interesting.

First driver to retire during the race

One of the special bets that is available to those betting on Formula 1 is the 'First Driver to retire during the race'.

This market is relatively self-explanatory, as punters will be able to choose the driver that they feel will be forced to retire from the race first. Indeed, a number of issues and factors could force this to happen, ranging from faults with their F1 car to crashes that they might be involved in when misjudging a corner or being bumped into another racer that they may not have spotted.

Of course, this is one of the more difficult bets to predict as it can simply happen to any given Formula 1 driver on any given race, however this is what makes the betting market one of the more popular as the betting odds can be rather competitive and attractive at the most of times!

Safety Car to be used

Another of the special bets available to punters betting on the Formula One is whether a safety car will be used within the race.

For those unaware, a safety car will be used to limit the speed of the racing cars on the racecourse whilst there is a potential hazard on the track. This could include things such as debris from a car that has crashed, or it could even be used when there is really bad weather. The simple aim of the safety car is to keep things as safe as possible whilst the hazard is caused, before leaving the track and allowing the race to continue. It should be noted that racers are unable to overtake each other or the safety car when it is out on the track, either.

Bettors are able to predict if a safety car will be deployed in a race and when it may have to be involved, thus providing motorsport bettors with a rather interesting outcome, even if the safety car can have an impact on the race.

Total drivers to be classified in the Grand Prix

One special bet that is available to punters betting on the Formula One is for those who want to predict how many racers will finish the Grand Prix. This bet is known sometimes as the 'Total Classified Drivers' market, and can generally be found with options such as an 'Over/Under'.

Many sportsbooks will provide some a figure that bettors can wager on, with examples being like 'Under/Over 17.5'. This means that bettors will be able to choose whether they believe 17 or less F1 drivers will complete the race with the 'Under' option or they will be able to pick 'Over' if they feel that 18 or more drivers will complete the Grand Prix being raced.

Of course, the odds and markets will continue to change throughout the duration of the race, so it is certainly worth keeping an eye on whilst the action takes place on the race track!