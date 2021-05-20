Monaco GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It of course feels good to be back out on track in Monaco and although we did quite well in FP1, this afternoon's session was tricky and I would have hoped that we could have been faster. We were too slow in FP2 and we really need to find some pace because everyone has traffic, you have to look to optimum lap times and optimum sectors and we were quite off. I usually feel quite comfortable in the car but that has not come yet this weekend. Luckily, we have a free day tomorrow to look at a few things to improve to make sure qualifying goes well on Saturday."

Sergio Perez: "It's great to drive in Monaco again after not racing here last year. I'm enjoying it a lot as it's such a fantastic track. We had a very good FP1 and the car was feeling strong, we made a few changes between sessions and I think maybe we took a step backwards but it's hard to really know as I had traffic on my soft tyre run. I think we probably have work to do on our short runs but we have lots of information to look at now ahead of qualifying on Saturday when hopefully we can be in the mix. Even though he missed most of FP1, Charles still managed to end the session fastest so the Ferraris are looking strong but let's see who sits where on Saturday when it counts."