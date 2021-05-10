Roman Grosjean to Make a Return with Mercedes for One-Off F1 Test

Just seven months on from the crash which has us all in shock, taking place in the Bahrain Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean is set to make a magical return to the F1 cockpit, to complete a one-off test for the World Champions.

This return will no doubt be celebrated by fans all over the world. Many have pledged their loyalty to his success, believing that him making headlines for his return, will be the last hopeful impact he will make within F1 history. Grosjean's determination for success is very much mirrored within his fans too.

Upon the F1 press release and official statement from his team, it was made clear that Grosjean has intended that he wishes the general public will remember him for his one last run, over the crash which has left him with severe burns on the fronts and palms of his hands.

Leading up to this moment, it is believed that Grosjean had in fact been recovering in hospital for quite some time, until Mercedes had called upon him with news that would change his fate moving forward. Of course, that news being the promise of an F1 test from Silver Arrows chief and boss, Toto Wolff. Wolff was adamant that Grosjean should end his career on a high, and on his own terms, await from the taint of disaster and injury. Grosjean took it happily of course, without even a second thought, to end his career on his own terms.

Grosjean will drive Hamilton's 2019 winning W10 for a full day test at the French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard on what has been scheduled to occur on the 29th June. This makes Grosjean's first race since his crash which took place seven months after the day of his crash. Alongside this, Grosjean will also make sure to pilot the car via some demonstration laps, prior to the actual test day, within the same venue, just two days earlier to its commencement.

His press release was sure to stress how excited Grosjean was to make this completion to his career and to jump back into an F1 car again. He had just finished his simulator session during the end of March, to complete a seat fit, to prepare himself to lead up to the day. While many would agree, this would be the perfect way to end his career and no doubt, a very special experience with Mercedes, with a long reigning world championship history behind them.

Grosjean commented on how 'grateful' he was, for being given a second chance and an opportunity to get back into what he loves, considering he spent such a long time within a hospital bed recovering. It seems the news was exactly what he needed to lighten his spirits and cheer up immensely.

He further quoted how F1 did not have the chance to race within France within 2020, due to Covid restrictions and disruptions. Meaning for Grosjean to be selected to drive Mercedes in the following year 2021 for the test at Circuit Paul, is a 'very special' moment that he will treasure forever.

It goes without saying, that those who opt to make a career out of what they love, thrive within their career. The fact that Grosjean was limited in doing that, must have definitely hurt his heart. Especially as he believed for so long that the crash was how the world will remember him by. This is most definitely his chance to put things right moving forward.

Wolff was the inspiration behind the entire set-up of course, and to race in the Indycar, seems a very fitting way for one to end their career. Wolff's team had commented on how they were extremely happy to be able to support Grosjean in his career as a finisher, knowing that he had such an active career to date, "it just would not seem right for him to end his career that way".

Grosjean is a reminder of the accidents and dangers that can happen to any racer that takes up the tracks within F1. The fact that he decided to come back is a testament to his courage and passion for the sport. The F1 community will all be very glad to see Romain back on his feet, and smiling, as he celebrates his last hurrah before the conclusion to his career. Even fellow champions such as Lewis Hamilton, had commented on 'how happy' he was to see Romain back on his two feet, and determined. Many have prayed for his recovery, and to see him ready to conquer and return, is a massive relief to all.