"It's time to move on," says Bottas

Declaring the Imola clash with George Russell "done and dusted", Valtteri Bottas insists that it is "time to move on".

While George Russell's apology via social media looked to have defused the situation following the Williams driver's clash with Valtteri Bottas at Imola, that didn't prevent sections of the media hoping to stir up a little further animosity, especially as the Briton looks set to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.

However, while admitting that he wasn't initially aware of Russell's public apology, Bottas insists that it is time to move on.

"I heard about his post and apology, and I read it," said the Finn today when asked if he had spoken to Russell since Imola.

"To be honest, we haven't spoken after the race, after the stewards," he added. "I did have a missed call on the Monday morning, but I was still sleeping.

"We haven't spoken," he reiterated, "but I'm sure it's the same for George, it's done and dusted... it's history. There was no decision by the stewards, George apologised... it's time to move on."

Russell was criticised by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, not only for the clash which eliminated both drivers on the sport, but for essentially having the temerity to race the Finn and his subsequent outburst when he said Bottas was entirely to blame.

Asked if he had spoken to Wolff in the aftermath of the incident, Bottas said: "We had a chat, just to go through the situation, which is normal.

"But apart from that, we agreed to take the positives and learn from the negatives and move on. Kind of one to forget really.

"One positive for sure is it was only race two of the season, and there are twenty-one to go."

