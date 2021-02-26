Ferrari must demonstrate its will to win, says company president

Ahead of today's team - not car - launch (!), Mattia Binotto and John Elkann have been rousing the Maranello troops.

It's fair to say that following last year's lacklustre showing, and with the rules barely changing, the mood in Maranello is a long way from the optimism one might expect at a number of its rivals.

Last year witnessed the Scuderia's worst overall result since 1980, with the team failing to score a single win, pole or fastest lap and only making three visits to the podium.

Consequently, ahead of today's 'team launch', Mattia Binotto and President and CEO, John Elkann sought to rouse the troops.

"The most important thing this season will be to demonstrate our will to win, through our commitment and dedication," said Elkann.

"We will have to pay attention to every little detail: it all adds up.”

Meanwhile, Binotto stressed that "this was a time for the team to come together and focus on what will be a long and challenging year".

Yesterday, as part of its bid to return to form the Italian team revealed an overhaul of its chassis department.