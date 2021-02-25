Ferrari reveals reorganisation of chassis department

As part of its bid to return to the front of the pack, Ferrari has revealed a reorganisation of its chassis department.

In a brief statement issued this morning, the Maranello outfit admitted that "the many challenges facing it in the current and coming seasons requires absolute focus on the technical and racing priorities with the definition of very clear roles and responsibilities".

Consequently, as chassis boss, Simone Resta heads to Haas, he is replaced by Enrico Cardile, who will report directly to Mattia Binotto.

Meanwhile, Enrico Gualtieri heads power unit, Laurent Mekies Racing and Gianmaria Fulgenzi supply chain.

With the aim of being more effective and efficient in the pursuit of maximum performance, the chassis department will be reorganised into four main areas:

Vehicle Concept (David Sanchez)

Chassis Performance Engineering (Enrico Cardile)

Chassis Project Engineering (Fabio Montecchi)

Vehicle Operations (Diego Ioverno)



To this end, race track engineering activity will be integrated in the Chassis Performance Engineering department.



Furthermore, with a view to maximising business opportunities, the team's Commercial, Marketing and Events department will be part of the Brand Diversification Area, led by Nicola Boari.

Still stunned by the horror show that was 2020 - which saw the team record its worst season since 1980 - big things are clearly happening in Maranello, what with yesterday's news that the company is returning to Sports Cars.