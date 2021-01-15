Road cars inspired by F1 technology

Overview

Formula 1 has been the pinnacle of motorsport racing ever since it came into being. The highest class of international racing is the dream of every aspiring racing driver who wishes to explore his lust for speed. The F1 world has seen the best innovations and technological and racing extremes than any other motorsport federation in the world.

The impact of F1 has been substantial in the automobile industry as well. When the superior engineering maneuvers aboard the F1 cars merge into your conventional supercar, sparks are bound to fly. Here, we look at some of the best cars inspired by the creations of the F1 universe. The best part about these cars you ask? You can take them on a brisk stroll on the streets without breaking the law and also attract the envy of every fellow onlooker.

Mercedes-AMG Project One

Mercedes-AMG's dominance in Formula1 in recent years has got the whole automotive industry talking. And it is none other than the German marquee that brings us the closest F1 incarnation to date. Mercedes transfers almost every bit of its top Formula1 hybrid technology into its Project One supercar. It features the exact turbocharged 1.6L V-6 as Lewis Hamilton's company car.

With 4 electric motors offering a constant dose of electrons, expect the Project One to blow you away with its power of 1000 hp and a freakish top speed of over 217 mph. Carbon fiber is the way-to-go here, alongside carbon-ceramic brakes and an 8-speed paddle-shift gearbox.

McLaren Senna GTR

This car runs on the golden legacy of the legendary F1 driver, Ayrton Senna himself. It is particularly fitting that McLaren named their most ambitious hypercar to their iconic driver who won them 3 Formula1 titles. The Senna is built for extreme racetrack performance, with every mechanical part of it straight out of F1. The Senna GTR is the ultimate track machine, born to make you relish an F1-style atmosphere outside F1.

With 825 hp of energy coming from a turbocharged V8, the Senna GTR means serious business. And with almost 1000 kg of downforce, which was impossible for any track car until this point, is absolutely mesmerizing.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

This means Aston Martin's creation widely resembles a Formula1 car. Having made its debut in the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, this extreme hypercar was built by the current Formula1 team of Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing combined. It is the brainchild of their F1 designer Adrian Newey.

With a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 under its hood, the Valkyrie AMR Pro burns its rubber with a horsepower of over 1100 hp. The designers also place a KERS battery energy system for that extra dose of adrenaline, with much love from Formula1. We can also drive the Valkyrie AMR Pro upside down on paper, thanks to the extravagant amount of downforce it generates. Don't try this out on the streets though.

Ferrari LaFerrari

This extraordinary limited edition Ferrari draws little bits of inspiration from Formula1 too. That it includes the inputs of Rory Byrne himself during the designing of the chassis, the man behind Ferrari's immense success from 1996 to 2006, is a cherry on the cake.

Some purists may argue that the LaFerrari's V12 engine is nowhere closely related to F1. However, the supercar's hybrid KERS power boost and carbon fiber construction say otherwise. The supercar's wind tunnel design also speaks dividends about the F1 technology used here. The driver's seat is also mounted firmly in place much like an F1 car, which is a clever gimmick by Ferrari.

Acura NSX

The original Acura NSX is the North American alias of the famous Honda supercar. While McLaren may lay claim to the golden legacy of its long-lost champion Ayrton Senna, there is no denying the part of Honda in Senna's success. Every McLaren F1 car made use of Honda's engines at the time of Senna's golden run. The man himself lent his hands generously during the final stage of development of the Honda NSX.

Senna tested the NSX supercar on multiple race circuits and gave his valuable input. He recommended changes to the chassis to improve rigidity and also opted for a better suspension. This has shaped the Acura NSX into the incredible hypercar that it is today. Or should we say an incredibly handling hypercar?

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

This supercar symbolized the glorious winning formula utilized by the joint team of Mercedes and McLaren. This ingenious formula brought them to victory through Mika Häkkinen in 1998 and 1999 and the SLR McLaren is a living memento of that golden period. They built this supercar in tandem alongside the McLaren Formula1 cars, which attracted further hype before its launch.

Its powertrain included a 5.4L supercharged V8 and a 5-speed automatic transmission, which isn't exactly on Formula1 levels. Don't judge a book by its cover, as this car is capable of a 206 mph top speed, which is nothing to be sneezed at.

McLaren F1

The name of the car itself makes it obvious where it derived its roots from. This supercar was the creation of the reputed F1 designer Gordon Murray. The car includes every bit of F1 success from the 1980s and early 1990s to make it the ultimate road car of that time.

The McLaren F1 was the first production car in the world to include a carbon fiber monocoque chassis. Its central driving position also draws heavy inspiration from a single-seater F1 car. With its top speed of 240.1 mph which was the top-draw extreme for any production car of that age, this supercar was indeed destined for immortality.

BMW E60 M5

Ferrari's most successful stint in F1 history has to all be credited to the iconic Michael Schumacher. However, no F1 fan would deny that BMW built the most powerful engines during that time for the F1 racing unit Williams and later on Sauber. To flex its muscles, BMW equipped the 2005 M5 with a robust 5L V10 engine created by F1 technology.

With its 7-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shift, the E60 M5 was capable of a freakish 204 mph top speed without electronic limiters. Even the launch technology was a gimmick taken straight out of F1 cars.

Ferrari F50

Ferrari brought to life the closest imitation of an actual F1 car much before Mercedes-AMG established it as a thing with its AMG Project One. The 4.7L V12 took notes from the 3.5L unit used in the F1 units driven by Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell.

The V12 could throw out 517 hp to the equation and was directly bolted to the carbon fiber chassis, thus, cleverly imitating an F1 car. This car was the true epitome of extremity and rarity, with only 349 units built during 1995-1997.

McLaren P1 Alain Prost Edition

The P1 in itself is a treasure trove of the most innovative F1 technology. This special edition P1 is an ode to the three-time F1-winning driver, Alain Prost. Although he doesn't get a whole car model named after him, this hypercar features his name as well as his helmet design as the car's exterior. This beauty was brought out to the world in the 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The P1 uses a carbon fiber monocoque chassis like most F1 cars. Its turbocharged petrol engine alongside an electric motor is one of the most powerful powertrains out there. Another genius F1 innovation is its adjustable rear wing. Its Drag Reduction technology increases aerodynamic efficiency and enhances its top speed in a straight line.