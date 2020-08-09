Site logo

70th Anniversary GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
09/08/2020

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull UH NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari UM NH
Albon Red Bull UM NH NH
Stroll Racing Point UM NH NH
Hulkenberg Racing Point UM NH NH US
Ocon Renault NM NH
Norris McLaren UM NH NH
Kvyat AlphaTauri NH NH NM
Gasly AlphaTauri UM NH NH
Vettel Ferrari UH NH UM
Sainz McLaren NH UM NH
Ricciardo Renault UM NH UM
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo UH NM
Grosjean Haas UM UH NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo UM NH UM
Russell Williams NM NH NH UM
Latifi Williams NM NH NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM UH NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms