70th Anniversary GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We did everything we wanted to today so I'm pretty pleased with that and overall it has been alright. The gap to Mercedes last weekend was big, so of course I think it's quite normal that we can't magically change things within a few days, but we are doing what we can. We tried a few things with the car, I think some were really decent but we will of course have to go through it properly tonight and see tomorrow. I think it could be quite close in qualifying with the group behind but then in the race it could be quite lonely again. The softer tyres had a lot more degradation today and I think it's almost impossible to do a one stop now. I guess you will see a lot of two stop strategies in the race but I don't expect the change in tyres to really set the order any differently."

Alex Albon: "We're making progress session by session in terms of trying to get what I want from the car and now we just need to do our homework tonight to come back stronger tomorrow. It was a pretty straightforward day and we played around with a few things to see what helped and what didn't. This weekend the tyre compounds are a step softer which I'm not a huge fan of as I think they're too soft for this circuit. Let's see what everyone does tomorrow but I think it's quicker to run on the mediums than the softs. The thing is we only have a certain number of medium and hard tyres for the weekend which means you're a little stuck with strategy, so it will be important tomorrow which tyre you decide to run in each qualifying session. It's only Friday and everyone's hiding something today so tomorrow we'll get a truer picture."