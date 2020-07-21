Zanardi moved to specialist neuro-rehabilitation centre

The Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena where Alex Zanardi is being treated, has announced that the sedo-analgesia program which he was undergoing following his admission to the department of Anesthesia and Resuscitation DEA and Transplants on June 19, has ended.

Following the suspension of sedation, the normality of the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters, the stability of the general clinical conditions and the neurological picture allowed the Italian to be transferred to a specialized recovery and functional rehabilitation centre.

"Our professionals," says the general manager of the Aou Senese Valtere Giovannini, "remain at the disposal of this extraordinary person and his family for the further stages of clinical, diagnostic and therapeutic development, as always happens in these cases.

"I sincerely thank the multidisciplinary team that took care of Zanardi putting in place a great professionalism, that is recognized nationally and beyond.

"The athlete spent over a month in our hospital," he continued, "he underwent three delicate surgeries and showed a path of stability of his clinical conditions and vital parameters that allowed the reduction and suspension of sedation, and the consequent possibility of to be transferred to a facility for the necessary neuro-rehabilitation."