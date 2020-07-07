Zanardi undergoes further surgery

The Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena has issued a further update on Alex Zanardi's condition after the Italian underwent further surgery.

The Italian underwent maxillofacial and neurosurgery, aimed at cranio-facial reconstruction and stabilization of the areas affected by the trauma reported following his accident on 19 June.

"The operation is part of the interventions planned by the multidisciplinary team that takes care of the athlete to allow any continuation of the therapeutic path," said the hospital in a statement.

"The fractures were complex," explained Professor Paolo Gennaro, director of the UOC Maxillofacial Surgery of the Aou Senese, adding that "this required careful programming that made use of computerized technologies, digital and three-dimensional, made to measure for the patient.

"The complexity of the case was rather singular, even if it is a type of fracture that we routinely face in our centre."

After the operation, which lasted about 5 hours, Zanardi was again hospitalized in the intensive care unit where he remains sedated and mechanically ventilated: his conditions remain stable from the cardio-respiratory and metabolic point of view, serious from the neurological point of view. The prognosis remains confidential.

The patient is evaluated daily by the professionals who treat him and on the basis of this, also in agreement with the Zanardi family, the Aou Senese communicates that the next bulletin will be issued as soon as there are significant changes in the clinical picture.