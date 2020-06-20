Site logo

Hospital issues update on Zanardi

20/06/2020

The Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital in Siena has this morning issued an update on Alex Zanardi following his accident on Friday evening.

"Regarding the clinical conditions of the athlete Alex Zanardi, hospitalized from 18:00 on 19 June in very serious conditions at the Santa Maria alle Scotte polyclinic following a road accident occurred in the province of Siena.

"The Health Directorate of the Aou Senese informs that the patient, subjected to a delicate neurosurgical intervention on the evening of 19 June, and subsequently transferred to intensive care.

"He has stable hemodynamic and metabolic parameters. It is intubated and supported by artificial ventilation while the neurological picture remains serious," reads the update which was issued at 10:00 (11:00 BST).

1. Posted by Nortim, 50 minutes ago

"Alessandro you can do it, you are the bravest and toughest of them all! Get well soon!"

