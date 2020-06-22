Zanardi remains "stable"

"The clinical condition of Alex Zanardi remain stable," reads today's update from the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena.

"The third night of ICU stay passed without variations," it continued. "The clinical conditions therefore remain unchanged in the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters while the neurological picture remains serious.

"The patient is sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis is confidential. The multidisciplinary team that takes care of him will evaluate in the next few days any diagnostic-therapeutic actions to be taken."