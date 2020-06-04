W Series cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

W Series has announced that it will not stage on-track races until 2021, a decision taken in consultation with the FIA, F1 and DTM.

The decision not to proceed with the series eight-race programme for 2020 - which was scheduled to start in St Petersburg, Russia, on May 30 and finish in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 31 - has been taken in consultation with its various partners and suppliers.

Plans are already in place for a bigger and better W Series season in 2021, including at least two races on the Formula 1 calendar, in Austin, Texas, USA, and in Mexico City, Mexico.

"After the resounding success of W Series' debut season in 2019, our decision not to stage on-track races until 2021 is not one that has been taken lightly," said Catherine Bond Muir (Chief Executive Officer, W Series).

"However, we are already working on an exciting new W Series race calendar for 2021, and we are delighted to be able to confirm that W Series races will feature on the support cards of a number of Formula 1 Grands Prix next year, including the 2021 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas and the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

"W Series is a global movement that exists to support the careers of female racing drivers everywhere, and to foster interest in and enthusiasm for motor racing among girls and women all over the world. The 18 women who had qualified to race in the 2020 W Series represent 12 different countries, and the eight circuits on which they were due to race this year are located in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America and Central America. Delivering an international calendar of the kind that W Series requires, so as to take W Series' diversity and inclusion message to girls and women globally, while prioritising during a global pandemic the health and safety of our drivers, our staff and the many other people who make W Series events such a success, requires resource at a level beyond the scope of a brave new start-up such as W Series.

"However, now that we have taken the very difficult but ultimately unavoidable decision to end any uncertainty surrounding our 2020 plans, we will focus our energies clearly on 2021, when we will resume our on-track racing programme, bigger and better than ever before.

"In the meantime, this year, we remain committed to developing our drivers and entertaining our loyal fans all over the world. To that end, we are progressing with our exciting and innovative new W Series Esports League, which will go live on June 11 2020. In addition, our brilliant management team - including 13-time F1 Grand Prix winner David Coulthard and our hugely experienced Racing Director Dave Ryan - will continue to provide our drivers with invaluable career advice and support."

"W Series has had an incredible impact on the world of motorsport," added Ross Brawn (Managing Director of Motorsports, Formula 1), "and we were excited to have them join our schedule this year. It is a big disappointment for all of us that due to the difficulties presented by COVID-19 the events will not take place, but we are looking forward to some exciting racing in 2021 when W Series returns."