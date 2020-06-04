Three-day format for Austrian GP

The season-opening Austrian Grand Prix will feature the traditional three day format, comprising two ninety minute practice sessions on Friday, followed by a third one hour session on Saturday morning, qualifying and then the race on Sunday.

With drivers not having driven their cars in anger for over three months, the practice sessions will allow them to shake off any rust that might have built up since the final day of pre-season testing in February, furthermore following the extended shutdowns it will allow the teams to trial various new components.

It remains to be seen whether plans to introduce a two-day format will be shelved for the opening eight races and introduced for the flyaways, which, unlike the European events will not feature support events in the shape of the F2 and F3 championships.

Due to the precautions in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic a number of changes will still feature in Austria, including the podium ceremony, while the Sunday morning driver parade - now pointless as there are no fans to wave to or fire T-Shirts at - will be replaced by a driver presentation in the pitlane.