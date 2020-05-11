Roberts appointed Managing Director F1 at Williams

Williams has appointed Simon Roberts to the newly established position of Managing Director F1.

According to the Grove-based outfit, Roberts will strengthen the F1 leadership team and take overall responsibility for the design and development process, racing, factory operations and planning.

Roberts began his career with Perkins Engines and over a decade held progressively senior appointments across both engineering and manufacturing. He subsequently moved to BMW/Rover Group where he similarly worked across both engineering and operations in senior capacities.

He joined Alstom Group as Operations Director in 2000 and was promoted to Industrial Managing Director the following year.

In late 2003 he embarked on his career in Formula One, joining McLaren Racing as Operations Director and General Manager.

He was subsequently seconded to Force India for the 2009 season and as Chief Operating Officer had responsibility for all team operations from concept through to the track.

In 2010 he returned to McLaren as Operations Director and a member of their Executive team. He was appointed Chief Operations Officer in 2017, with responsibility for engineering and factory operations.

Roberts will join Williams on June 1st, at which point he will take responsibility for the F1 Technical, Operations and Planning functions, reporting to CEO, Mike O'Driscoll.

"Simon will bring enormous experience and knowledge to the Williams team," said Claire Williams, "and we are delighted that he is joining us when we head back to work after this long enforced F1 shutdown.

"He will lead a highly talented team that's looking forward to designing and developing the next generation of Williams F1 cars."