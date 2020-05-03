How to make a living from sports betting in 2020

Have heard many people asking the question: is it possible to live on sports betting? And more often than not, they keep getting told that it is not possible, and at best, they can only make money off sports betting once in a while.

But we beg to differ. And for good reasons.

In case you haven't noticed, some live on the income they get from sports betting. Yes, sports betting is not for the fainthearted, and nothing is guaranteed. But with a well-devised plan and playing strategies, some people have been able to win consistently, and up to a level where they live off sports betting.

But please mark those words - "well-devised plan and playing strategies." I know you probably have heard about playing with strategies before, but how often and how accurately have you been using strategies?

Whenever you remember to or every time you play? In a given order or haphazardly? Well, for most punters, I guess we all know what the answers to those are - they use strategies once in a while, and even when they do, they do it haphazardly.

But that's got to change. Here are the best betting strategies you need to adopt and in the given order if you want to make money off sports betting in 2020.

Matched Betting

Matched betting is a type of betting whereby players take advantage of the free bets & promos advertised on betting sites. For punters looking to make a living off sports betting, this is the first step in the right direction.

With matched betting, you'll be playing a mathematically risk-free bets that include promos, bonus offers, free bets, and refund options. And before you begin to ask where you can find a matched betting opportunity, please note that they can be found on all betting sites.

It is advisable to start your sports betting journey with match betting because most of these enticing offers are usually made available to new customers. For example, you may find an advert on a sports betting website that says "bet $30 with us, and we'll give you a $30 free bet!"

Offers like these are quite common, and you'll always find them lying around on different betting sites like http://www.ibet44id.org. The only question is, how many betting websites are you willing to try? Nobody is going to stop or question you for using as many as you like, so I guess you need to take advantage of this opportunity as much as you can.

Arbitrage betting

Following on from the step above, the next line of action is now for you to begin to arb. What's arbing? You may wonder. Well, arbing is the process whereby a player arbs sports betting sites by covering all outcomes of an event, in order to profit from the difference in their odds.

What this means is that a player will bet on an outcome of a given match on a sports betting site and will bet against this same outcome on another site, provided there is a glaring difference in the odds offered by the two sites.

However, it should be noted that arbing opportunities don't come around too often, and although you can find them in virtually all sports, including football, tennis, horse racing, etc., they don't stay up for too long. Once a bookie spots that their odds differ from what the rest of the market is offering, they'll quickly adjust theirs.

But in order to stay ahead of them and to guarantee that you're always on hand to take advantage of an arbing opportunity, you can use some popular arb finders like Bet Burger, Rebelbetting, Oddstorm, and Oddsmoney.

Value betting

By now, you should have built up a bankroll from the risk-free methods of matched betting and arbitrage betting. Now it is time to start using that money you've earned from those risk-free approaches to make some calculated risks and earn even more money.

In value betting, players look for those games where the odds suggest that the selection isn't as likely to win as it really is. By picking value odds, the "edge" is in the player's favor.

To find a value bet, you just need to look at the games available for that day (across different leagues, countries, and competitions) and assess the probability of an outcome as more likely to occur than the probability implied by the bookmaker's odds; it is a value bet.

For example, let's say in a game involving Manchester United, the bookmakers have decided to give Manchester United a 2.50 odd to win against Real Madrid. In percentage terms, this would mean that Man United have a 40% chance of winning the game.

Now let's say you have done your own assessment and research through the respective teams form guide, history, weather forecast, injuries, and lots more, and you've concluded that United have a better chance than the bookies are giving them. In fact, you feel as though the game should be a 50-50 one, with United boasting a 50% shot. Provided your assessment is right; this is a value situation, one that can earn you some cool cash.

But, of course, it carries a significant risk, which is "whether or not your assessment is right."