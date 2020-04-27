French GP cancelled

In a brief statement issued this morning, Eric Boullier, managing director of the Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet, announced that this year's event will not take place and will not be rescheduled.

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event," read the statement.

"The eyes of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event at the heart of the Region Sud."

The news is not unexpected as only last week French president, Emmanuel Macron announced that the country's lockdown would continue, while the ongoing ban on public gathering was extended to July.

"Places where people gather; restaurants, cafes, hotels, cinemas, theatres, concert halls and museums, will remain closed," said Macron. "Big festivals and events with large public gatherings cannot take place before mid-July at the earliest.

"The national situation will be evaluated collectively from mid-May, every week, to adapt things and give you visibility. Our borders with non-European countries will remain closed until further notice."

"We have been in close contact with the French promoter during this evolving situation and while it is disappointing for our fans and the F1 community that the French Grand Prix will not take place we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon," added Chase Carey.

Today's news means that ten events have now been cancelled or postponed.