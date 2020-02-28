Verstappen comes oh so close to causing an upset

Pre-season testing came to a close today, and though there remains a cloud over the start of the season in terms of the coronavirus, Max Verstappen has served notice that Mercedes may not have it all its own way this year.

Saving the best for last, with around fifty minutes of the session remaining, the Red Bull star headed out on a fresh set of C4s, the first time he had used the red-banded rubber. At the second split he was up on pace-setter Valtteri Bottas, but a mistake in the final sector caused him to back off.

The youngster subsequently bolted on another set and went for it again, this time crossing the line at 16.269 to go second, 0.073s off Bottas’ best.

A cool down lap was followed by another hot lap and by the second split he was still only 0.088s off the pace. However a late mistake saw him abort the lap.

In all honesty it was never going to work, what with the tyres only being good for one lap and the RB16 looking to be a real handful.

With twelve minutes of the session remaining he went for it once again, still sticking with the C4s. At the first split he was 0.298s up on Bottas and at second 0.230s up on the Finn. However a minor mistake in T10 caused him to lift off and abort the lap.

Though we never got to see the Red Bull driver - or his teammate - on the softest compound, the RB16 looks good. The 79 laps completed this afternoon, along with the 59 Alex Albon completed this morning, gives the Austrian team more much needed data with which to prepare for Melbourne.

While Bottas' 16.196 topped today's timesheets, his 15.732 from last week remained the Holy Grail, with nobody looking likely to get close.

Following a number of engine related issues for Mercedes over the course of the six days, the German team will be delighted to have got through 169 laps today virtually trouble free. That said, those oil leaks and MGU-H issues are sure to play on the team's mind in the weeks ahead.

Following Daniel Ricciardo's fireworks this morning it was an altogether quieter afternoon for Esteban Ocon. That said, the Frenchman's best (16.433) was good enough for sixth and only 0.157s off his teammate's pace.

Up until today the French outfit had been fairly anonymous in testing, but leave Barcelona tonight 3rd and 6th on the overall timesheets.

If nothing else, Ferrari had a good day in terms of reliability, Charles Leclerc adding an impressive 181 laps to the team's tally.

However, Mattia Binotto admits that the team has three areas of concern, they being, the engine, downforce and set-up. Add in the fact that he admits that Racing Point is looking likely to be a threat and you can appreciate the team has its work cut out.

Though Sergio Perez finally fitted some red boots today, enabling him to post the seventh best time, the general feeling is that Racing Point was keeping something in reserve for Melbourne.

Pace aside however, the Pink Panthers added another 154 laps to their tally, demonstrating that the car has reliability as well, much like its role model.

McLaren remains one of several teams that opted not to try the C5s, consequently we can only wonder what the Woking boys have in store.

Carlos Sainz completed a staggering 163 laps on his way to a best time just 0.186s off Perez' best. However, while the Mexican was on the C5s, the Spaniard was on the C4s.

Williams remains one of several dark horses on the 2020 grid. Under normal circumstances one would be impressed with a team completing 146 laps and posting as best time just 0.675s off the pace.

But this is Williams, the most successful British team in terms of constructors' titles. Let's hope that this marks a turnaround for the Grove outfit, and that the nightmare years of '18 and '19 can be consigned to history.

Daniil Kvyat is just outside the top ten overall times from pre-season testing, and like Verstappen and Sainz ahead of him, he has yet to try the C5s. Nonetheless, the 160 laps he completed today should give AlphaTauri and Honda some added confidence for the season ahead.

Haas was one of three teams with two drivers on duty, and at a time Williams is thought to have taken a significant step forward, the American outfit has to follow suit or risk becoming the grid's also rans.

Sadly, while Romain Grosjean managed 86 laps in the morning, a clutch issue sidelined Kevin Magnussen for much of the afternoon, meaning that the Dane could only complete 29 laps.

Already lacking pace, the American outfit also has reliability issues, though Grosjean offered a small crumb of comfort earlier with a best just 1.3s off Bottas' very best and posted on the C4.

The Iceman concluded Alfa Romeo's programme, like a number of others his day consisted of qualifying and race sims. On his way to posting the twelfth best time of the day, the Finn completed 115 laps.

So that's that then. As the teams crunch the numbers and the usual suspects publish their "what we've learned..." articles, Mercedes has pace but potential fragility, Red Bull has consistency, unknown outright pace but looks a handful. Ferrari appears to be making excuses in order that it can switch focus to 2021. McLaren and Racing Point look set to battle it out for best of the rest, though the latter could also find itself battling rivals in the stewards rooms and possibly even the law courts.

Renault will be hoping that this morning's pace was genuine, while Haas will be hoping that it wasn't… both, we fear might already be working on their statements as to why they are quitting the sport at season end rather than contemplating when they should switch focus to 2021.

Williams will be hoping that this is the year it finally gets its act together again, while AlphaTauri will be hoping to close in on its sister team... but not too close, and Alfa Romeo will look to do the best it can.

And with that it's on to Melbourne.

