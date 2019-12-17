Ticktum joins Williams

Former Red Bull Junior driver, and two-time Macau Grand Prix winner, Dan Ticktum has joined Williams as a development driver.

The 20-year-old Londoner was recruited to the Red Bull Driver Programme in 2017 only to be dropped in 2019 just three rounds into the 2019 Super Formula Championship in Japan.

A two-time winner of the Macau Grand Prix, in 2017 and 2018, he also finished as runner-up in the 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

Ticktum made his F1 test debut earlier this year in Bahrain with Red Bull, and also drove in the post-Spanish Grand Prix test in Barcelona for the Austrian team.

Earlier this month, he was announced as a DAMS driver for the 2020 F2 championship.

As a development driver, Ticktum will be fully immersed into the team both trackside and at the factory at Grove, where he will use his previous experience to conduct simulator work and help with car development.

Alongside a busy simulator programme, he will also attend two Grands Prix with full driver integration across the engineering and marketing teams. He will also carry the Williams Racing Driver Academy logo on his F2 overalls and car.

"It is a privilege to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy," said Ticktum, "especially given Williams' incredible heritage in our sport.

"The time in the simulator and experience working with the team will prove invaluable for my development," he added. "Being fully integrated into the operations will be a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to assisting wherever I can."

"I am delighted that Dan, another exciting young British talent, has joined the academy," said Claire Williams. "His ability behind the wheel has been demonstrated with back-to-back successes at the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in 2017 and 2018.

"Dan's technical expertise will prove invaluable to the team and we are looking forward to helping him grow and develop in 2020."