Grid penalties for all Honda drivers

Honda has revealed that all four drivers powered by its engines will take grid penalties in Sochi this weekend.

"Looking at our PU usage for the rest of the season, in Sochi all 4 drivers will get a new Spec 4 ICE," the Japanese manufacturer revealed on social media this morning.

"With a different replacement history, Kvyat is changing all elements except the battery," it added. "He will start from the back of the grid."

"The other 3 will get 5 place grid penalties."

Heading into the weekend knowing that they face grid penalties is bad enough, but for Kvyat to start his home race from the back of the grid will be galling.

Of course, the next race is in Japan, and Honda will want to be as far up the grid as possible.

Though reliability has been good this season, the Japanese manufacturer's continued development of its power unit means that all four drivers have used more units than most of the rivals.

This weekend's update will see Verstappen take his fifth ICE, fourth turbocharger and MGU-H, while the Mercedes and Ferrari duos are all on their third units.

Kvyat's new unit will be his sixth of the season, while Gasly, who inherited Alex Albon's allocation when they swapped seats, is now on his seventh.