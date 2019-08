Hungary GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Pierre Gasly: "We have a strong car and the package seems to be working well in both the dry and the wet, but we can't take many conclusions from today with the mixed conditions. I was happy with the car in both sessions, even if we didn't do many laps, but it's too early to see where we stand. I don't know what's going to happen with the weather tomorrow but it could be really unpredictable like today with more tricky conditions. I think as expected Mercedes are really fast and we probably didn't see Ferrari's true pace so we'll find out tomorrow what we can fight for, but the battle with Ferrari will be pretty tight."

Max Verstappen: "I think it was a good day for us and although Mercedes seem to be a little bit ahead we're very close which is positive. We learnt a lot this morning during the dry running and the car was competitive straight away. We were then able to make lots of changes, some worked and some didn't, but that is what practice sessions are for and you have to see if you can improve the balance before deciding on one direction. The car seemed to work well in both wet and dry conditions, which is very positive. Tomorrow is a new day but it all looks pretty close so it should be an interesting qualifying."