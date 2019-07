British GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Pierre Gasly: "I'm happy because it was a really good day on our side and the best Friday of the season. We made some changes after Austria and we have a good plan on how I can improve things. There are still a few improvements I can make and my lap wasn't perfect in FP2 so I can still extract a bit more, but overall I'm happy. It's only Friday so we won't get excited but we need to keep going in this direction. It will be important not to make any mistakes and perform tomorrow when it's important, but the feeling I have today is a lot better. This is a high-speed track and with the wind today it made the conditions super tricky as the balance changes from one corner to another, but this is the same for everybody."

Max Verstappen: "From my side, today was not so good and I didn't find a good balance with the car in FP1 or FP2. I was sliding around a lot in the wind and struggling for rear grip, so we have a bit of work to do. Even though I'm not fully comfortable yet we're not that far away and the times are pretty close which is a positive. There is a lot more grip with the new tarmac which all drivers like. In general, the new surface is quite a good change but there are some pretty bumpy sections out there, especially going into Turn 6 and Turn 9. It's not very easy on tyres here with the high energy corners so it will be interesting to see what choices everyone makes tomorrow and in the race. It's promising that we are still quite close to Mercedes and Ferrari so there is still a lot of potential for the weekend."