Max eyes Le Mans bid with Dad, Jos

As Aston Martin commits to contesting the 2021 Le Mans 24-hours with its Valkyrie hypercar, Max Verstappen admits interest in partnering his father.

Speaking to reporters at Paul Ricard today, when asked if he would like to race the Valkyrie, Verstappen smiled and replied: "Well we haven't talked about it, but yeah. My desire is to do Le Mans one day.

"When it happens, I don't know," he continued, before catching the assembled journo off guard. "I'm talking to my dad as well," he admitted, "so he needs to train a bit!

"If I want to do Le Mans, I would like to do it with my dad."

Father Jos has contested the legendary endurance event twice, in 2008 at the wheel of a Porsche RS Spyder Evo, finishing first in class and tenth overall, and again in 2009, ironically at the wheel of a Lola-Aston Martin B09/60, finishing 13th overall.

"I've watched it a lot," said Max. "I've been there when my dad was driving, I think it's a very cool race. What I like is that you have so many different cars in categories, going through the traffic and stuff, especially in the night.

"I find that it is really amazing to drive. I've done one myself online! It's a lot of fun. I couldn't get enough of the night driving."

Max and Jos in the same car, surely enough to scare the living daylights out of race stewards everywhere.