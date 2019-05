Interlagos gets Sao Paulo council boost

While Brazil president, Jair Bolsonaro's claim earlier this month that the country's 2020 Grand Prix would be held at a new track in Rio didn't raise that many eyebrows, the further claim that the new circuit could be built in seven months did - that and the fact that Interlagos already has a contract for the 2020 race.

While officials in Sao Paulo vowed that they would not relinquish the race without a fight, their cause has been given a further boost following a vote by the city council.

A plan to privatise the city's real estate saw the council vote not to include the circuit, and though this has yet to be approved by the mayor, Bruno Covas, this would appear to be a formality as he is keen to keep the race at Interlagos.

"There is no doubt that Sao Paulo can continue to host the Grand Prix, said Covas, who plans to meet with Bolsonaro and the minister of tourism, Marcelo Alvaro, as well as F1 boss Chase Carey in the coming weeks. "We have security, organisation and we carry out works annually for maintenance in the pits and paddocks."

Covas is also understood to have called for Bolsonaro to treat Rio and Sau Paulo equally, the president's three sons all holding political positions in Rio.

Meanwhile, opposition councillor Antonio Donato has questioned the U-turn by the city council in terms of the privatisation, which, had it gone ahead, would have put the future of the iconic track at serious risk.