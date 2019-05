F1 eyeing race in Marrakesh

For a global sport, there is still one major omission in terms of the F1 calendar, the continent of Africa.

And while there remains talk of heading back to South Africa, according to F1 commercial boss, Sean Bratches, it is the Moroccan city of Marrakesh that is currently in talks to host a round of the world championship.

"We race on five continents and the last habituated continent that we don’t race in is Africa," said Bratches at the Sport Industry Breakfast Club in London. "We have proactively been approached by Morocco and Marrakech to take a grand prix there. There is a high degree of interest.

"Formula One raced in South Africa before, "he continued, there is a historic track in Kyalami, but I have been told that due to political considerations historically, that ceased.

"We are looking in the short term to have a race there. It is really important to us to have a race in Africa."

Since the inception of the Formula One World Championship in 1950, 21 South African Grands Prix have been held, the first three at East London and the remainder at Kyalami, which last hosted an F1 race in 1993.

While there have been 13 Grands Prix in Morocco, dating back to 1925, only one - that run in 1958 - formed part of the world championship.

Won by Stirling Moss, the event was overshadowed by the death of British driver Stuart Lewis-Evans.

At a time the futures of Silverstone, Barcelona, Hockenheim and Mexico City are in serious doubt, while many would welcome the return of South Africa, it is unlikely that anyone would view a race in Marrakesh with the same enthusiasm.

