Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Tuesday

NEWS STORY
14/05/2019

This morning's times from the Barcelona, the first day of the second in-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Bottas Mercedes 69 1:16.525 136.076 mph
Leclerc Ferrari 66 1:17.322 0.797
Sainz McLaren 64 1:18.263 1.738
Gasly Red Bull 77 1:18.284 1.759
Vettel Ferrari 58 1:18.425 1.900
Kvyat Toro Rosso 57 1:18.597 2.072
Fittipaldi Haas 57 1:18.917 2.392
Perez Racing Point 66 1:19.718 3.193
Hulkenberg Renault 26 1:20.239 3.714
Yellowly Racing Point 55 1:20.609 4.084
Ilott Alfa Romeo 31 1:20.638 4.113
Russell Williams 66 1:21.008 4.483

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms