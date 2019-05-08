"Organisational changes" at Renault

Renault is making changes to its organisational structures in France and the UK to reinforce its management and strengthen its technical departments.

Beyond their impact on the 2019 and 2020 seasons, these changes are a significant step towards preparing both organisations to the challenges of the 2021 season and meeting the objectives of the roadmap set in 2016.

At Viry-Chatillon, two new management positions have been created: Christophe Mary has been named Director of Engineering and will arrive on August 1st, while Stephane Rodriguez has been appointed Project and Purchasing Director within the Technical Department. Both will report to the Engine Technical Director, Remi Taffin.

At Enstone, current Deputy Chief Designer Matt Harman has been appointed Engineering Director within the Technical Department and will report to Chassis Technical Director, Nick Chester.

All three will sit on Renault F1 Team’s Management Board.

These reinforcements will allow Chester and Taffin to increase their focus on the performance of the chassis and engine while overseeing the entire technical program with internal and external stakeholders.

Previously, Christophe Mary held technical responsibilities for 14 years at Ferrari and for four years at Mercedes HPE. Most recently, he held the position of Chief Systems and Powertrain Engineer at PSA Motorsport.

Stephane Rodriguez has held various positions since joining Renault Sport Racing in 2001, from Head of Reliability to Head of Testing. He is currently Project Manager, responsible for the latest generations of V8 engines and hybrid PUs.

Matt Harman joined the Renault F1 team in 2018 as Deputy Chief Designer after 11 years at Mercedes AMG HPP and more than seven years at Mercedes AMG F1 as Head of Powertrain Integration and Transmission design.