Site logo

Video: Simulated onboard lap of Vietnam circuit

NEWS STORY
18/04/2019

Video released by Tilke GmbH & Co reveals simulated onboard footage of a lap of the circuit due to host the Vietnamese Grand Prix next year.

"The first section reminds me of the Mercedes Arena at the Nurburgring," Carsten Tilke, son of track architect Hermann Tilke, tells Motorsport-Magazin.com.

"The track has very varied passages with high-speed turns, modelled to some extent on the Esses at Suzuka, and long straights that provide good overtaking opportunities with hard braking points.

"Overall, it is a very challenging track, on which to race and will certainly produce plenty of racing action," said Tilke of the 22-turn circuit on the outskirts of Hanoi. "It will not be easy to post a perfect lap on this track."

The simulation was created with software developed by Tilke’s engineering and architecture company, which predicts a lap time of 1:36.2 around the 3.458 mile (5.565 km) circuit where the top speed on the 0.93 miles (1.5 km) main straight is expected to reach 208 mph (335 km/h).

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms