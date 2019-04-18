Video: Simulated onboard lap of Vietnam circuit

Video released by Tilke GmbH & Co reveals simulated onboard footage of a lap of the circuit due to host the Vietnamese Grand Prix next year.

"The first section reminds me of the Mercedes Arena at the Nurburgring," Carsten Tilke, son of track architect Hermann Tilke, tells Motorsport-Magazin.com.

"The track has very varied passages with high-speed turns, modelled to some extent on the Esses at Suzuka, and long straights that provide good overtaking opportunities with hard braking points.

"Overall, it is a very challenging track, on which to race and will certainly produce plenty of racing action," said Tilke of the 22-turn circuit on the outskirts of Hanoi. "It will not be easy to post a perfect lap on this track."

The simulation was created with software developed by Tilke’s engineering and architecture company, which predicts a lap time of 1:36.2 around the 3.458 mile (5.565 km) circuit where the top speed on the 0.93 miles (1.5 km) main straight is expected to reach 208 mph (335 km/h).