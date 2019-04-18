Pirelli reveals tyre compounds for French GP

Pirelli has revealed that for the French Grand Prix, which takes place on 21 - 23 June, the C4 will comprise the soft tyre, while the C3 and C2 are the medium and hard respectively.

This is will be the fourth time this season that this particular combination has been used, having been the choice for the season opener, China and next week in Azerbaijan.

In 2018, which marked France's return to the F12 calendar after an absence of ten years, saw the ultrasofts, supersofts and softs used, in a race which was won by Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen filling the other podium positions.

Each driver must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds - in this case C4 - for Q3 and this set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

Each driver must have both race sets - the C3 and C2 - available for the grand prix.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.

