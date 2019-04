Russell tops timesheets on final day in Bahrain

In those long months ahead, as Williams seeks to sort the fundamental issue with the FW42, George Russell can at least reflect on the day he was let loose in Mercedes race winning 2019 contender.

On duty for the German team, the Briton took full advantage, completing 101 laps on his way to posting the best time of the day, indeed the first in-season test.

Of course, with no sign of the rain that compromised yesterday's running, no five hour stoppage, and almost ideal track conditions, Russell, like his colleagues was able to rack up the mileage and as a result yesterday's best, posted by Max Verstappen, was always going to be under threat.

As it happened, other than Russell, only Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel went quicker than yesterday's best, as the 16 drivers on duty racked up 1,319 laps - 4,435 miles between them, compared to the 668 laps (2,246 miles) completed yesterday.

Having driven the Williams on Tuesday, when his best time was a 1:33.682, today Russell was able to really stretch his legs, his best time in the Mercedes 4.653s quicker.

On duty this afternoon for Racing Point, Sergio Perez looked set to leave Bahrain as pace-setter until Russell eclipsed his time in the final hour.

Prior to Perez' 1:29.005, Sebastian Vettel was the pace-setter, the German posting his best in the morning. Though he missed out on posting the best time, Vettel was one of seven drivers to complete over 100 laps, Alexander Albon completing 143 in the Toro Rosso.

Dan Ticktum was the second busiest driver, the Briton completing 135 laps in the Red Bull as the Austrian team, like a number of its rivals, seeks to understand where it lost pace at the weekend.

Once again, Mick Schumacher was the centre of the media's attention as he switched from the Ferrari to Alfa Romeo. Interestingly, though he 'only' completed 70 laps today, his best time - which was good enough for sixth - was only 0.022s off his best in the Ferrari yesterday.

While Daniil Kvyat continued tyre testing for Pirelli, so too Carlos Sainz was on duty for the Italian manufacturer this morning before handing over to Fernando Alonso this afternoon. At which point, to make up for the lost time yesterday, Sainz took over from Lando Norris in the other McLaren.

Team and driver comments to follow.

Check out our Wednesday gallery from Bahrain, here.