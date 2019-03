FIA adds extra lights to Bahrain grid

Following issues in Melbourne, when a number of drivers at the back of the grid were unable to see the start lights due to the bigger rear wings this season, an extra set of lights has been installed ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"It was a pretty messy start because maybe it was my position," said Pierre Gasly of the problem, "I think also Russell behind me had the same problem and Kubica as well.

"Basically the lights were right behind Daniil's rear wing so I couldn't see the red lights," he added. "On the formation lap, they pulled the car back so I could see them and then as I got in my position for the race start, basically I was looking for them and also the lights on the side are really forward on the grid. Basically I had no idea so I just started to release the clutch when I saw the others moving but actually it wasn't ideal. I think it's probably going to be an issue on other tracks as well."

"I actually had a bit of a panic," admitted Robert Kubica in Australia, the Pole's first F1 race start since 2010, "because when I stopped I couldn't see the lights, the rear wing of the McLaren was hiding it, so I could see the first block but not the rest. So, I had to move to the left and there was an additional light, so it was a bit of a panic moment."

