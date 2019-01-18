New Renault F1 boss... leaves Renault

Thierry Koskas, who was named as the new head of Renault's F1 programme, has quit the company before actually starting work.

In mid-November, Renault announced Koskas (right) had been appointed President of Renault Sport Racing, replacing Jerome Stoll, and would report directly to Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Renault.

Of course, this move suffered somewhat when Ghosn, who has been the driving force behind Renault's return to F1 as a constructor, was arrested in Japan and charged with financial misconduct.

Ghosn, remains in custody in Japan on charges of aggravated breach of trust, understating his income and the separate charge of under-reporting his pay.

Curiously, though fired as Nissan CEO, the Renault-Nissan Group being the third largest car company in the world, he remains chief executive at Renault.

And to think you thought Ferrari has management issues...