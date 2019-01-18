Site logo

New Renault F1 boss... leaves Renault

NEWS STORY
18/01/2019

Thierry Koskas, who was named as the new head of Renault's F1 programme, has quit the company before actually starting work.

In mid-November, Renault announced Koskas (right) had been appointed President of Renault Sport Racing, replacing Jerome Stoll, and would report directly to Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Renault.

Of course, this move suffered somewhat when Ghosn, who has been the driving force behind Renault's return to F1 as a constructor, was arrested in Japan and charged with financial misconduct.

Ghosn, remains in custody in Japan on charges of aggravated breach of trust, understating his income and the separate charge of under-reporting his pay.

Curiously, though fired as Nissan CEO, the Renault-Nissan Group being the third largest car company in the world, he remains chief executive at Renault.

And to think you thought Ferrari has management issues...

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by klmn, 25 minutes ago

"Soon Renault F1will close the F1 shop
Poor Hulk Poor Ric .
Poor F1 stuck with the Renault idee of the lawnmotor concept."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms