F1 teams up with Hutch for mobile games

Formula One Management has announced a multi-year, multi-game licensing partnership with games studio Hutch, to create new games for iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Hutch is the creator of a number of popular mobile games including Top Drives, MMX Hill Dash 2 and Hot Wheels: Race Off, which have been enjoyed by over 200 million people worldwide.

The new agreement, which will begin in 2019, will see Hutch develop official Formula 1 World Championship mobile games as the sport continues to expand its global audience, exploring new ways to engage fans through digital media initiatives.

"As a studio of petrol-heads, this partnership with Formula 1 is an exciting opportunity to take Hutch to the next level," said Hutch CEO, Shaun Rutland. "Following a series of successful global brand partnerships, we see huge potential for mobile-first games that will engage the Formula 1 community."

"Since Liberty Media's acquisition of Formula 1, we have sought to establish partnerships that can enrich the experience of fans via innovative digital channels," added Frank Arthofer, Director of Digital, Licensing and New Business at Formula 1. "We see Hutch as a leading mobile game development and publishing partner that can enable and reinforce that initiative, ensuring we engage our expanding, passionate worldwide community of fans."