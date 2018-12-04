Site logo

Renault team reveals name change

NEWS STORY
04/12/2018

As revealed in the FIA's 2019 entry list, Renault has confirmed a change of name for its F1 team.

Starting from 4 December 2018, Renault's Formula 1 team is changing its name to Renault F1 Team.

This simpler and more natural designation is intended to strengthen the link that has existed for more than 40 years between Renault and Formula 1.

This new name and new logo will be assets to achieve the strategic objectives of developing Renault's reputation and brand image through our commitment to Formula 1, while continuing to support the company's product ranges, especially in the sports segment.

This new logo is more compact and more readable. Renault's Losange - the diamond emblem - is now directly associated to the team name without any separation.

