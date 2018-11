Brazil GP: Practice team notes - Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: "Today was a good Friday and I think we had decent runs; the biggest worry we had today was a little screw that had ended up between my feet, but we found it in the end, so apart from that, I think it was ok. Tyre management was also ok, but Sunday is going to be more challenging. However, we still need to improve the car as it is does not feel perfect yet. There's still some work to do, but I think that if we can get the balance in the window, it can be fine. It is supposed to be hotter over the next days, so that could make it tricky for the tire management, but we'll see."

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was not the easiest day today, quite tricky in many ways, but it's Friday and that's how it goes sometimes. Very often, on the first day of practice, we struggle a bit here and there; there are some sections of the track which are good for us, and some others which are not that good, but that's part of the game. Regarding the tires, the harder compound felt a bit slippery, but it's more or less what we expected. For sure we have some work to do; we'll make some changes and then we'll see where we get to."