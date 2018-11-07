Keep Fighting launch poster to celebrate Michael Schumacher's career

It is understandable that much was made of Lewis Hamilton's recent achievement in winning his fifth Formula One World Championship title, thereby equalling the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio and placing him 'only' two behind Michael Schumacher.

Though seemingly one-by-one Hamilton is closing in on the various records set by the German, only time will tell if the Briton can surpass the seven titles and 91 Grands Prix victories that since the mid-2000s have been the benchmark for the sport.

As the legendary German continues his recovery from his horrific skiing accident in late 2013, ZOOM and the Keep Fighting Foundation have today launched a new poster celebrating the career of the seven-time world champion.

The poster - the tenth in a series depicting famous drivers and circuits such as Nigel Mansell, the Circuit of the Americas, Silverstone and Monaco - depicts Michael on his way to victory in the 2000 world championship, his first title with Ferrari and third overall, and is inspired by the Art Deco posters of F1's past.

The poster was produced for ZOOM and Keep Fighting by design agency, Crooked Cartoon, and is printed at A2 size with a silk finish.

The Keep Fighting Foundation will receive a donation from the sale of each print. The non-profit organisation aims to channel the positive energy received by Michael and the Schumacher family into a global movement by developing initiatives in the five key areas of culture, education and development, science, public health, and motivation.

"We are delighted to be partnering with ZOOM to raise money for the Keep Fighting Foundation," said Sabine Kehm, on behalf of the Schumacher family. "This is a stunning way to celebrate Michael's iconic career and by the way a very beautiful poster."

"We're very pleased that Keep Fighting has chosen to work with ZOOM on this project," said Alex Sylt, founder of Crooked Cartoon. "I'd like to thank the Schumacher family and Ferrari for their support for this project.

"Michael's record-breaking championship run is one of my favourite F1 memories and I'm honoured to be celebrating his career through my art."

