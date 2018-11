Sette Camara joins McLaren Young Driver Programme

McLaren has announced that Sergio Sette Camara has joined its Young Driver Programme as Test and Development Driver.

Sette Camara, 20, from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, is currently competing in Formula 2, and will work closely with team as part of his development. He will also provide support to its racing programme for 2019.

He is no stranger to McLaren, having already raced as team-mate to test and reserve driver, and 2019 F1 driver, Lando Norris.

The Brazilian scored his maiden F2 win at Spa-Francorchamps in his first season, last year. Prior to F2, he competed in the Formula 3 European Championship, Toyota Racing Series and Formula 3 Brasil, and has contested the prestigious Macau Grand Prix twice.

"It's my dream to one day become a Formula 1 driver," said Sette Camara, "and I'd like to thank McLaren for giving me this incredible opportunity. My aim is to integrate myself in the team and work as closely with them as possible; to listen, learn and help to develop as a driver, as well as support McLaren."

"We're delighted to welcome Sergio to McLaren and our Young Driver Programme," added Gil de Ferran. "We've been following his progress for some time and believe he is a promising young talent with a real potential. We're looking forward to working with him to develop his skills as a well-rounded driver, while having him support our racing operations."