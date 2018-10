Mexico GP: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Lance Stroll qualified 19th and Sergey Sirotkin 20th for the Mexican Grand Prix. Both drivers qualified on the hypersoft Pirelli tyre. Sergey set a 1:17.940 on his first flying lap before pitting for fresh rubber, whilst Lance set a 1:17.689 before also boxing for a set of fresh tyres. Sergey found time on his second run, but neither progressed into Q2.

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: It was a very disappointing day, as at times during practice we looked like we had the potential to get some good laps and get our cars closer to Q2. Overall it seemed quite a tight grid. Everything went to plan in Q1, but unfortunately, neither driver secured a good lap on their final run, so it will be a difficult race tomorrow.

Lance Stroll: I was on a good lap on my second run and I thought we could improve half a second or something with the track improvement, but I made a mistake in turn seven and had to run wide. Maybe another position was possible, but we had a seven tenths gap. We were quite a bit off the pace and far from being competitive this weekend. Realistically it is going to be challenging in the race, but we will see what we can do.

Sergey Sirotkin: It was a very difficult session, all the way through the day it was warming up and getting hotter, making it tougher for us. I drove a very bad lap which I take full responsibility for and I am disappointed with that. I couldn't maximise the performance the car could potentially allow us, so a very disappointing day.