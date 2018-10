Rich Energy to be title sponsor of Haas from 2019

Just days after its bosses were spotted with Williams at the United States Grand Prix, it has been announced that Rich Energy, the energy drink previously linked with a buyout of Force India, will become the title partner of Haas in a multi-year agreement beginning in 2019.

The partnership will result in a significant livery change to incorporate the colours of Rich Energy, while the team name will become Rich Energy Haas F1 Team.

According to the official press release, Rich Energy, currently available in over 30 countries worldwide, and expanding rapidly, will utilize its partnership with Haas as the centrepiece of its marketing campaign, exploiting the global platform offered by F1 to increase its market share in the energy drink sector.

"We are delighted to become the official title partner of Haas in Formula One," said William Storey, Chief Executive Officer, Rich Energy. "Our companies share a synergy in our work ethos, and our desire to bring something new to the table in an environment made up of established brands. We revel in competition, and through our distinctive collaboration, we're looking to further prosper, delivering an exciting concept for the promotion of Rich Energy to the consumer along the way. Formula One is a premium product in its own right, and our partnership with Haas F1 Team ensures we have a prized asset on which to build our global marketing efforts."

"Securing a title partner in Rich Energy is another milestone moment in the development of Haas F1 Team," said Guenther Steiner. "We welcome their commitment to us as an organization, and together we share an ambition to advance further in our respective fields. It's going to be exciting for us as a team to be the focal point of Rich Energy's marketing endeavours, as we go into both new and existing consumer markets around the world in Formula One. As we have seen already this season, our own continued push for performance has delivered on-track, and I have no doubt that the platform we provide for Rich Energy will translate into equally favourable dividends."

Haas is currently fifth in the constructors' standings, with the American scoring 84 points with three races remaining.

It will head into the 2019 season with continuity in its driver line-up with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen paired together for a third consecutive year.