Gasly in his underwear when he got 'the call'

A few years back, round about the time the internet first became mainstream, in an interview with Autosport, Damon Hill revealed that when he received the call advising him that he was to drive for Williams he was in the process of "putting the rubbish out in his underpants".

A week later, the letters page featured a short note from a wag who informed all and sundry that he and his family used black plastic bags for the purpose.

These days, of course, there would be all manner of emojis, gifs and maybe even a brief film of Mr Hill, his pants and his rubbish…

Similarly, Pierre Gasly has revealed that he was also in his underpants when he received the call informing him that he is to partner Max Verstappen next season, the Frenchman subsequently opting to join his friends in the pool rather than dealing with the garbage.

"When Helmut started the call with me I was in my underwear," admitted the youngster. "When the call ended I ran around the house shouting to my mates and they all jumped in the pool straight away."

"I was just so shocked," he continued. "I didn't really know what I was saying to my mates, so I jumped in the pool and celebrated with my mates and family."

Referring to Verstappen, who is almost 18-months his junior, Gasly said: "We get on really well and we've known each other for a really long time.

"We used to race against each other in karting in 2010 as a junior," he added, "so we've already raced together, but not for the same team. We've actually had a couple of close battles, sometimes good for me, sometimes not so good, but we really enjoyed that time."

Then again, as this old picture of his new team boss reveals, at times even being in one's underpants can be considered as being over-dressed.