Hungary GP Practice team notes - Williams

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: It's been a typical hot day in Hungary, which inevitably makes everything more difficult than normal. There were some thunderstorms around this afternoon which fortunately didn't hit the track, but we expect some may do tomorrow. In terms of the work we've been doing, we've been building on the results we gathered in Germany a week ago and we've done some more testing, particularly in FP1, and found a few more good directions with the new components we've got. We spent most of FP2 learning how to manage the tyres in these hot conditions, ready for the race on Sunday. Inevitably that's going to be quite difficult, but that's the case for everybody. We have plenty to work on overnight to try and find some improvements for qualifying tomorrow, which is very important around here, and perhaps less so for Sunday as overtaking here is more difficult.

Lance Stroll: This has been a usual Friday, just collecting data, information and all that sort of stuff. We have been exploring the front wing a little bit and did some work on the rear wing. We were running the same wing as Silverstone, we have looked into it and made some corrections to it, so it seems more stable now. So far it looks OK. I think rain would give us a bit of an opportunity, as without that it is going to be a difficult weekend. I do enjoy this circuit and it is one of my favourites. It is a real drivers' track and you really have to position the car the right way to get a good laptime. It reminds me a bit of Melbourne and those kind of circuits, as there is not a lot of room for error and it is quite a lot of fun.

Sergey Sirotkin: Both sessions were quite tough today, as expected. I'm still quite calm because we're trying many things. There's quite a lot of work going on with the car so it's normal that some things go better than others. Some things we're spot on with, and others we're still struggling with. It was like that in Germany after the Friday sessions. I knew we had done a good programme and tested many things, but last week didn't feel that good either. Once we looked into everything, the performance was better on the Saturday. I'm quite confident we can do that tomorrow. For now, it's been a productive day and we just have to analyse everything.