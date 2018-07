Renault duo look ahead to Hungary

Nico Hulkenberg recorded his best result for the team with a fifth-place last time out. Now the German wants to head into the summer break with another solid points haul at a physically demanding Hungaroring.

What do you like about the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Nico Hulkenberg: I really enjoy Hungary, it's a good Grand Prix weekend. It's the final round before the summer break, something I'm very much looking forward to after a busy and hard-fought string of European races. In terms of the circuit itself, it's very technical with some fun corner combinations, which come thick and fast. All the corners combine in a way, and one small error means the next corner is compromised. It's important to strike that balance and harmony with the car. It's usually a physical Grand Prix, very hot and busy at the wheel. It's a race where fitness is key, more so than some races and that's a challenge I relish.

Have you explored the city of Budapest?

NH: The city of Budapest is a standout on the calendar. It's a very pretty place with the architecture and river flowing through. Food there is also something to look forward to, especially Hungarian goulash. It's an interesting place, a nice final city to visit before the summer break. The fans are always passionate in Hungary and they always enjoy the Grand Prix weekend.

How do you reflect on the last round?

NH: Fifth at my home race was obviously an excellent result for me and the team. It's my best finish since joining Renault, so we can take encouragement from that and look to build on this in Hungary. We're clearly in a difficult fight for fourth place in the Constructors' Championship and it's been a tough battle so far, especially through these summer European rounds. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I'm confident we can come out on top and I'm up for the challenge.

Carlos Sainz has his sights firmly set on finishing on a positive note ahead of the summer break.

What's the Hungaroring like to drive?

Carlos Sainz: It's a very tight track, similar to Monaco in a way but obviously without the barriers. It's a track I like, especially in qualifying, where you have to be on it. A lap is very intense and busy with a lot of corner combinations you have to get right. It's a difficult circuit to overtake, but turn one is probably the best opportunity.

Are you looking forward to the summer break?

CS: It's the final race before the summer break, so it's one we put a lot of effort into to finish on a bright note. This past month has been a challenge, but our focus is on this race and ensuring we are back in the points. I have mixed feelings about the summer break. On one hand, it's nice because you get the chance to reset everything a little bit, but on the other, I love racing and I'll miss that for a few weeks!

Have you had time to visit the city of Budapest?

CS: Budapest is up there as one of my favourite cities in the world. There are lots of good restaurants, historic buildings and things to do. We normally get the chance to stay a bit longer than in other cities because of the test following the race. We'll be aiming to put on a show for the fans as they are always so passionate in Hungary.

What's the verdict after a busy month of racing?

CS: It's been a tough few races, but I'm focused on this round and doing the best job possible. We have a fight on our hands for fourth place, but I'm confident we have what it takes to stay on top. I'm taking it round by round, and my focus is on having a good outing at the Hungaroring this weekend.