Rosberg invests in Formula E

2016 Formula One World Champion, Nico Rosberg, has become a "long-term" investor and shareholder in Formula E, the all-electric race series.

Indeed, to celebrate his move the German is to give the first public demonstration of the Gen2 car, when he takes to the track at the Berlin E-Prix next month.

Rosberg is set to make a one-off appearance ahead of the race at Tempelhof Airport on May 19, driving the next generation Formula E car, which was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show last month and is scheduled to make its competitive debut in season five.

Rosberg will take to the track during a dedicated 10-minute slot prior to proceedings getting underway for the fourth running of the Berlin E-Prix - round nine of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

"I'm really excited to get behind the wheel of the Gen2 car," said Rosberg. "It will be great to experience this high-performance e-mobility car and let's see if I still have it in me!

"It makes it even more special that I'm able to do this at the Berlin E-Prix, as I've always loved racing in my home country.

"Since my retirement, I've become very interested in the e-mobility movement," he added, "and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet. I've therefore also long believed in the potential of Formula E and came on board as an investor some time ago."

"It's a very special moment to see a new car running for the first time in public and it requires an equally special name to have that honour," said Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E. "To see a name like Rosberg taking the wheel of the Gen2 car in front of the German fans in Berlin is a great moment for the series.

"He's such an incredible ambassador for world motorsport and a champion, so it's also another fantastic endorsement for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to have Nico as an investor and shareholder of Formula E."

It's worth noting that Liberty Global, which like Liberty Media, has John Malone at the helm, also has a stake in Formula E.